Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. 169,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,663,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

