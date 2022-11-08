Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MeiraGTx worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter worth $5,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter worth $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 631.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 258,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

MGTX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,116. The company has a market capitalization of $323.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.18). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 227.29%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

