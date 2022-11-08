Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

