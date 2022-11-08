Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 16,160 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,844. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $378.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

