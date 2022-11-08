Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 28.1% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.90. The company had a trading volume of 84,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company has a market cap of $381.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average is $201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

