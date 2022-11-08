Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.