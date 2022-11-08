Founder Collective GP LLC Buys New Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Skillsoft comprises 29.5% of Founder Collective GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKIL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 9,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIL. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

