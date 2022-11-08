Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Trimmed by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

