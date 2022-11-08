Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 7.2 %

FNV traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. 123,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,689. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.