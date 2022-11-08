Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,177,000 after buying an additional 331,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.9% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,378,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 271,919 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

FNV stock traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 116,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

