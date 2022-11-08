Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 596,689 shares.The stock last traded at $134.30 and had previously closed at $125.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FNV. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

