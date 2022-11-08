Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$247.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.00.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$179.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,802. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.19. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

