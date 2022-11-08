Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 44,574 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 4th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,694 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $169,693.98.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 55,596 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $230,723.40.

On Monday, October 31st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22.

On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,725.50.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

