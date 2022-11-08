Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
FT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
