Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

FT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

