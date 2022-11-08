Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Shares Acquired by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. 3,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

