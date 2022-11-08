Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $494.00 million-$496.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.47 million. Freshworks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Freshworks Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,626,690 shares of company stock worth $23,932,894 and have sold 63,164 shares worth $854,118. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.