Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 246.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

