Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.66 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60 EPS.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.4 %
Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,589. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
