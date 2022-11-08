Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.66 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,589. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

