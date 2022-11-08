Fundamental Research Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $270.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Fundamental Research to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $231.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,583,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.81. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam raised its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.