Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNKO. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth about $4,536,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 345.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

