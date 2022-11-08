FUNToken (FUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.14 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $77.98 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00563298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.83 or 0.29341266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

