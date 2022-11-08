G999 Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $8,146.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00086888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006592 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000174 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

