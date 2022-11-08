Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.
Galapagos Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $41.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $72.11.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.
