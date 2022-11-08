Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Galapagos Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $41.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

About Galapagos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

