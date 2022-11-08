Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.80

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Galliford Try Trading Up 1.0 %

LON GFRD opened at GBX 167.28 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.51. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company has a market capitalization of £184.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,312.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galliford Try

In related news, insider Terry Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,490 ($2,867.01).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Featured Stories

