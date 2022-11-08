Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

GCI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gannett from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of GCI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $291.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after buying an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gannett by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gannett by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gannett by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 182,007 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

