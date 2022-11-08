Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTES. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE GTES opened at $11.19 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.