Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Hits $2.76 on Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $74.62 million and $1.53 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00015181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.79652328 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,482,798.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

