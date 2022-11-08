GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEAGF shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

