GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target Increased to €37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.08.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.