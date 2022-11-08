Gelesis (GLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Gelesis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

NYSE GLS opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Gelesis has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gelesis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gelesis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gelesis by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 105,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gelesis by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 52,951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at $5,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

