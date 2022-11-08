Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 18,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $97,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,058.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,852.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 18,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $97,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,058.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,681 shares of company stock valued at $273,287 and have sold 10,352 shares valued at $54,001. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 98,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

