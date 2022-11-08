Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $738,626.19 and $741.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

