Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.82. 10,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 932,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

