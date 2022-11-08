Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Moffett Nathanson to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 338.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.