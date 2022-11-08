Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.09 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. 42,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

