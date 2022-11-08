GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.14-1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.47.

NASDAQ GFS traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 64,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,076. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $9,302,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 130,695 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth about $4,784,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

