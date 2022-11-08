Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) PT Raised to $3.75 at B. Riley

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Globalstar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GSAT opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

