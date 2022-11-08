Goldfinch Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.03 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,114,365 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

