Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading 9.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 16,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 827,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Specifically, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Gray Television Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $956.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

