Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $6.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

GRPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Groupon Stock Up 27.4 %

Shares of GRPN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 4,193,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,589. The company has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Groupon has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Groupon by 19.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

