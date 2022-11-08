Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 113.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Groupon by 19,779.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

