GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,101,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,887 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration makes up about 4.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 6.75% of GrowGeneration worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

GrowGeneration Stock Up 31.4 %

GrowGeneration Company Profile

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $264.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.81. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.