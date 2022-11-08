GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GSK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 51.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 4.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 145,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in GSK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

