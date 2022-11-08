Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Haemonetics by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

