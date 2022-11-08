Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $88.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

