Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,136 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,733 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Halliburton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 30,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

HAL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. 138,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,167,838. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

