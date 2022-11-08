Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to Hold at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.25) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

