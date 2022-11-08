Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Raised by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 290,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $28.62. 4,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $65.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

