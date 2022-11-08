Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given New €197.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €185.00 ($185.00) to €197.00 ($197.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.53.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

