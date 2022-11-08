Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $471,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

